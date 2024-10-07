Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy to tour R.E.M.’s Fables Of The Reconstruction

Following the success of their tour this year, performing R.E.M.‘s debut album Murmur in full, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy have announced plans to play the band’s third album Fables Of The Reconstruction next year to mark it’s 40th anniversary.

Shannon and Narducy — along with Superchunk/Mountain Goats/Bob Mould drummer Jon Wurster, Wilco’s John Stirratt on bass, guitarist Dag Juhlin and keyboardist Vijay Tellis-Nayak — begin their tour in February.

The tour dates are:

Friday, February 14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

Saturday, February 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

Sunday, February 16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Tuesday, February 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Friday, February 21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Saturday, February 22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Monday, February 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Tuesday, February 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Thursday, February 27-28 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Saturday, March 1 – Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle

Monday, March 3 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Tuesday, March 4 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Thursday, March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Friday, March 7 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Saturday, March 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Wednesday, March 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

Thursday, March 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Friday, March 14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro