Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy to tour R.E.M.’s Fables Of The Reconstruction

Following the success of their tour this year, performing R.E.M.‘s debut album Murmur in full, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy have announced plans to play the band’s third album Fables Of The Reconstruction next year to mark it’s 40th anniversary.
THE BEATLES, JONI MITCHELL, VAN MORRISON, MICHAEL KIWANUKA AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!
Shannon and Narducy — along with Superchunk/Mountain Goats/Bob Mould drummer Jon Wurster, Wilco’s John Stirratt on bass, guitarist Dag Juhlin and keyboardist Vijay Tellis-Nayak — begin their tour in February.
The tour dates are:
Friday, February 14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
Saturday, February 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether
Sunday, February 16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
Tuesday, February 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Friday, February 21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Saturday, February 22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Monday, February 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Tuesday, February 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Thursday, February 27-28 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
Saturday, March 1 – Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle
Monday, March 3 – Richmond, VA @ The National
Tuesday, March 4 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Thursday, March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Friday, March 7 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Saturday, March 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Wednesday, March 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
Thursday, March 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Friday, March 14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro