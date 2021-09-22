Metallica announce new photo book, The Black Album In Black & White

Metallica have announced a new book to mark the 30th anniversary of The Black Album, The Black Album In Black & White.

The metal icons released their seminal fifth record – featuring the singles “Enter Sandman”, “Nothing Else Matters” and “Sad But True” – back in August 1991.

Arriving earlier this month, the star-studded Metallica Blacklist saw the likes of St. Vincent, Royal Blood and Sam Fender take on their favourite cuts from the LP in celebration of its three-decade milestone. A special reissue of The Black Album was also released.

Yesterday (September 21) it was announced that a new book titled Metallica: The Black Album In Black & White will be published on October 19 via Reel Art Press. You can pre-order your copy from here.

“This official collaboration with Metallica and photographer Ross Halfin is an epic celebration of one of the best-selling albums of all time, featuring classic and previously unpublished photographs,” an official description reads.

“It includes introductions by Ross Halfin, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo.”

Halfin photographed Metallica during their Black Album sessions at One On One studios in North Hollywood, and subsequently shot thousands of film rolls during the band’s extensive tour that took place between 1991 and 1993.

As per a press release, the photographer “documented the hectic performing schedule, backstage, rehearsals, interviews, band meetings and travel, alongside unique portrait shots of the band”.