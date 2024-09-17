Matt Berry announces new studio album, Heard Noises

Matt Berry has announced a new album, Heard Noises, which is coming on January 24, 2025 from Acid Jazz Records. You can hear “I Gotta Limit (Feat. Kitty Liv)”, from the album, below.

He is joined by long-time collaborator, neo-progressive drummer Craig Blundell, and guests including Pokerface’s Natasha Lyonne and back with Matt is The Shins/Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson (acoustic guitar, autoharp and backing vocals on ‘Why On Fire?’, ‘To Live For What Once Was’ and ‘Snakes That Slide’), Phil Scraggs (lap steel guitar on ‘To Live For What Once Was’ and ‘Snakes That Slide’), Rosie McDermott (vocals on ‘Sky High’) and the S. Club 60s Choir featuring Berry’s mother.

An Acid Jazz exclusive gatefold-sleeve psychedelic swirl colour vinyl is available to pre-order here.

The tracklisting is:

Side One

Why On Fire? Silver Rings Interlude Be Alarmed I Gotta Limit (featuring Kitty Liv) Wedding Photo Stranger Stay On The Ground

Side Two

I Entered As I Came (featuring Natasha Lyonne) There Are Monsters To Live For What Once Was Canada Dry The Snakes Will Slide Interlude 2 Sky High

