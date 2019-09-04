Lou Reed’s Collected Lyrics to be reissued

With new intros from Laurie Anderson and Martin Scorsese

Currently out of print, Lou Reed’s I’ll Be Your Mirror: Collected Lyrics will be republished by Faber on November 7.

This new edition has been updated to include Reed’s lyrics to Metallica collaboration album Lulu, plus new introductions by Laurie Anderson, Martin Scorsese and James Atlas.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

I’ll Be Your Mirror will be published in hardback trade edition, ebook and limited edition. The £100 limited edition includes reversed colour design printed on high gloss, reflective silver mirror paper, black cloth slipcase and a facsimile pamphlet of previously unpublished handwritten lyrics from 1974’s Sally Can’t Dance. There will be only 250 copies authenticated with the official Lou Reed estate stamp.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.