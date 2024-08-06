Subscribe
Lone Justice return with first new album for 37 years

Hear "Jenny Jenkins" and "Teenage Kicks" now

By Michael Bonner
photo: Dennis Keeley

Lone Justice return with a new album, Viva Lone Justice, which is released on October 25 on Afar. You can hear “Jenny Jenkins” and “Teenage Kicks” below.

The band’s first album since 1986’s Shelter features original band members Maria McKee, Ryan Hedgecock, Marvin Etzioni and the late Don Heffington – who died in 2021. Guests on the album include string arranger Tammy Rogers, multi-horn player David RalickeGreg Leisz on steel guitar and Benmont Tench on piano.

You can pre-order Viva Lone Justice on LP, CD and digitally here and the tracklisting for the album is:

You Possess Me

Jenny Jenkins

Rattlesnake Mama

Teenage Kicks

Wade in the Water

Nothing Can Stop My Loving You

Skull and Cross Bones

Alabama Baby

I Will Always Love You

Sister Anne

