Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” backed by a choir

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a cover of Tom Waits’ 2004 track “Day After Tomorrow”.

Produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Bridgers herself, the song finds the singer-songwriter backed by a choir which includes Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. You can listen to it below.

All proceeds from the sale of the song will go to The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division which provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California.

It follows her previous annual Christmas covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December”, Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger, and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne.