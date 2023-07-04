Listen to Nick Cave and Debbie Harry cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s “On the Other Side”

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry have covered Jeffrey Lee Pierce‘s “On The Other Side” for a forthcoming tribute album dedicated to The Gun Club leader.

The cover appears on The Task Has Overwhelmed Us, which is released on September 29 via Glitterhouse Records. You can hear it below.

<a href="https://glitterhouserecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-task-has-overwhelmed-us">The Task Has Overwhelmed Us by The Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project</a>

The Task Has Overwhelmed Us is the long-awaited fourth volume in The Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project series, which presents new interpretations of tracks from the Gun Club and solo along with fresh works constructed from demos, previously unheard lyrics and songs only otherwise performed live.

. This edition also features contributions from by Dave Gahan, Warren Ellis, Mick Harvey and Lydia Lunch as well as the late Mark Lanegan and Mark Stewart.

“On The Other Side” is the fourth duet from Cave and Harry for this series following “Free To Walk” on 2009’s We Are Only Riders, “The Breaking Hands” from 2012’s The Journey Is Long and “Into the Fire” from 2014’s Axels and Sockets.

The album is available to pre-order here.