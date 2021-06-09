Listen to Lucy Dacus’ new single “Brando”

Lucy Dacus has shared new single “Brando“, the latest to come from her forthcoming album Home Video.

In a statement, Dacus explained that the song was inspired by a “very dramatic friend [she] had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed.”

“He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me. He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Watch the lyric video for “Brando“, which also includes the song’s tablature, below:

Dacus is also asking fans to submit videos of themselves dancing to the song for a chance to be in its official music video. “Skateboarding, ice skating, rollerblading and the like” are also encouraged. More details on that are available here.

“Brando” is the fourth track to be released from Home Video ahead of its arrival this month, following on from previous singles “VBS“, “Hot & Heavy” and “Thumbs“.

The singer’s third album is set to arrive on June 25 via Matador. Home Video will follow her 2018 record Historian and her 2019 EP. In 2018, Dacus also released the self-titled debut EP as part of boygenius, her band with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.