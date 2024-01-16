Subscribe
Listen to Kim Gordon’s new track, “BYE BYE”

It's the lead track from her second solo album, The Collective

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Danielle Neu

Kim Gordon returns with her second solo album, The Collective, which will be released on March 8 on Matador. You can pre-order the album here.

To celebrate this auspicious event, she’s released “BYE BYE“, which comes with a video starring Coco Gordon Moore and directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary.

The Collective follows Gordon’s 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen, with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez.

The tracklisting for The Collective is:

BYE BYE

The Candy House

I Don’t Miss My Mind

I’m A Man

Trophies

It’s Dark Inside

Psychedelic Orgasm

Tree House

Shelf Warmer

The Believers

Dream Dollar

