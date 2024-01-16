Listen to Kim Gordon’s new track, “BYE BYE”

It’s the lead track from her second solo album, The Collective
Kim Gordon returns with her second solo album, The Collective, which will be released on March 8 on Matador. You can pre-order the album here.
To celebrate this auspicious event, she’s released “BYE BYE“, which comes with a video starring Coco Gordon Moore and directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary.
The Collective follows Gordon’s 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen, with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez.
The tracklisting for The Collective is:
BYE BYE
The Candy House
I Don’t Miss My Mind
I’m A Man
Trophies
It’s Dark Inside
Psychedelic Orgasm
Tree House
Shelf Warmer
The Believers
Dream Dollar