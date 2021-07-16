Listen to Iron Maiden’s first track in six years, “The Writing On The Wall”

Iron Maiden have released their first new music in six years with the track “The Writing On The Wall” – listen below.

The metal band, whose last studio album The Book Of Souls arrived in 2015, teased back in April that they had something “very, very exciting” in the works. “I think it’ll be worth the wait, put it like that,” said guitarist Adrian Smith.

It came after frontman Bruce Dickinson revealed last year that the group were back in the studio working on new material.

Yesterday (July 15), Iron Maiden made their long-awaited return with a spectacular, six-minute single after teasing their comeback online. “The Writing On The Wall” was written by Smith and Dickinson, with Kevin Shirley and bassist Steve Harris on production duties.

The song arrives with a suitably epic animated video, the creation of a collaborative team including former Pixar executives Mark Andrews and Andrew Gordon (The Incredibles, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo).

Dickinson explained: “I had a pretty clear idea of the concept to accompany the song and when I met Mark and Andrew, on Zoom, it quickly became clear we were all very much on the same wavelength, and this was reinforced with the addition of Nicos and his young BlinkInk team. Our weekly team Zoom meetings were then usually both highly creative and a lot of fun!

“I’m very proud of the way the video turned out, it’s more like a mini-film really. I knew it was going to work out as soon as Mark brought my treatment to life with his incredible storyboards – I thought we could make something very special together. I think we did and hope our fans will agree. In fact it’s pretty much created by Maiden fans!!”

Details of Iron Maiden’s upcoming new album are yet to be revealed.