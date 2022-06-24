Listen to Angel Olsen’s cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville”

Angel Olsen has shared a cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville” – check out the Amazon Original track below.

The St. Louis singer-songwriter, who released her sixth studio LP, Big Time, earlier this month, said that before penning the album she found “a new obsession and love” for Williams’ music.

“There is no one like her out there,” Olsen said of the country folk singer. “It’s clear to me that her songs come from a very real place, and that’s the only kind of writing I like.”

Advertisement

“Greenville” was first released in 1998 as part of Williams’ fifth album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road.

Speaking about her cover of the track, Olsen said: “I recorded my version of “Greenville” in Los Angeles earlier this month with Kyle Thomas of King Tuff. We’ve known each other for a while, but never recorded music together. Kyle made this so fun to record and we had a great time goofing around.

“Meg Duffy also sang with me on this track. Meg showed me this song for the first time years ago and was the first one to introduce me to Lucinda’s music. It was very meaningful to have them on the track with me.”

You can listen to Olsen’s rendition of “Greenville” below:

Last month, Olsen shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic “One Too Many Mornings”.

Advertisement

Her gentle reimagining of the track appears on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss.

The album features selections of the show’s original music composed by Claudia Sarne, with Olsen’s cover appearing as the third track on the record.

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of Big Time in October. You can see her upcoming tour dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin