Listen to the last ever White Stripes show

Online live music archive nugs.net has posted a recording of the last ever concert by The White Stripes, captured at the Snowden Grove Amphitheater, Southaven, MS, on July 31, 2007.

It is accompanied by lengthy sleevenotes by the band’s official archivist, Ben Blackwell of Third Man Records, who was there on the night.

“Apropos of nothing… Meg said to me, ‘I think this is the last White Stripes show,'” writes Blackwell. “Confused, I responded, ‘Well, yeah, last show of this leg of the tour.’ She replied, “No… I think this is the last White Stripes show ever” and slowly walked away.”

Stream/download the concert here.

