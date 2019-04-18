Listen to Kurt Vile cover The Rolling Stones

He's got no expectations to pass through here again

Kurt Vile has released a cover of the Stones’ “No Expectations“, as well as a new version of “Loading Zones” taken from his 2018 album, Bottle It In.

The two come as part of a duo of new songs for a Spotify Singles session. You can listen to the songs here:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Vile’s last single, “Timing Is Everything (And I’m Falling Behind)” was released earlier this year (January 25).

Bottle It In featured guest contributions from the likes of Kim Gordon, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Cass McCombs.

Vile will be playing a number of UK and European festivals this year including All Points East, Primavera and Glastonbury.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.