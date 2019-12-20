Subscribe
Lana Del Rey announces spoken word album

Released on Jan 4, with half the profits going to Native American organisations

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey has announced that, as a result of a delay to her upcoming poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, she’ll released a new spoken word album on January 4.

In an Instagram video, she describes the as-yet-untitled album as “kind of freestyle poetry… It’s not particularly polished, it’s a bit more gritty.”

The album will cost “around a dollar, because thoughts are meant to be shared and are priceless in some way.” Half of the proceeds will go to benefit Native American organisations.

“In doing my own work in connecting to my own family lineage I was encouraged to also try to connect to the country’s lineage,” says Del Rey. “This was a while ago, and it kind of informed the next album that I’d been working on. And I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to the country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act. And so I know it’s a bit of an unusual choice and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me. And so for as long as my album, my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organisations across America.”

