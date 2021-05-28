Ladyhawke announces new album ‘Time Flies’ and shares single ‘Mixed Emotions’

Ladyhawke has announced her new album Time Flies and shared her latest single “Mixed Emotions” – you can hear the track below.

The follow-up to 2016’s Wild Things will be released on October 8 via BMG.

Ladyhawke previewed the forthcoming record yesterday (May 27) with the track “Mixed Emotions”, which was co-written with Jono Sloan and Empire of The Sun‘s Nick Littlemore in Los Angeles.

“Sloan had come up with a really cool bass groove which Nick and I riffed over to get the lyrics and melody,” Ladyhawke said about “Mixed Emotions“, which you can hear in the Britt Walton-directed video here:

“The song is about all the things you can feel with one person, sometimes all in a single day,” she added. “Ups and downs, confusion, highs, and lows. And everything in between!”

Time Flies also includes contributions and collaborations with the likes of LA songwriter and producer Tommy English, Auckland-based Josh Fountain and Sydney’s Chris Stracey.