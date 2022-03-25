Kurt Vile undergoes some deep reflection in video for new single “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”

Kurt Vile has dropped a pensive new single, “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”, which sees the indie artist deliver a reflective croon over whispering guitars.

Released overnight (March 24), Vile comes to grips with himself in the track’s accompanying music video, as, through the course of the laid-back groove, he skateboards through the titular town’s streets, experiencing some intense hallucinations in nearby woods

Watch the scenic video – directed by Drew Saracco – below:

From the forthcoming album (watch my moves), the Philadelphia-based singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer has dropped two other singles – “Hey Like A Child” which was released earlier this month and “Like Exploding Stones” which dropped in February, coinciding with the album’s announcement.

The ninth studio effort – and follow-up to 2018’s Bottle It In – is set for release on April 15 via Verve Records, marking the artist’s debut with the label. Recorded largely at OKV Central, Vile’s home studio in the Mount Airy suburb of Philadelphia, he said in a statement of the self-produced record: “When Waylon Jennings became an outlaw country artist, he liked to record at Hillbilly Central, which was Tompall Glaser’s studio. OKV Central is my version of that in Mount Airy.

“I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots.”

This August will see Vile undertake an extensive tour across the UK and Ireland in support of ‘(watch my moves)’, kicking off at London’s All Points East festival on Friday, August 26 and concluding at End Of The Road festival in Dorset in early September.