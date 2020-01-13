Kurt Vile announces European solo tour

Kurt Vile has announced a European solo tour for the summer. These dates are billed as “stripped back” and “intimate” shows, minus his usual backing band The Violators.

Peruse the full itinerary below:

29.5 Heimathafen – Berlin, Germany

30.5 Fabrik – Hamburg, Germany

31.5 Heartland festival – Kværndrup, Denmark

2.6 Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK

7.6 Muziekgieterij – Maastricht, Netherlands

8.6 TivoliVredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands

9.6 Kulturkirche – Köln, Germany

10.6 De Roma – Antwerp, Belgium

12.6 Vicar Street – Dublin, Ireland

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (January 15) at 9am GMT. Tickets for the London show are available from here.

For an idea of what to expect, check out the (Bottle Back) documentary, which features intimate renderings of songs from Vile’s most recent album Bottle It In: