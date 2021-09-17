Kim Gordon announces new collaborative project with Aaron Dilloway

Body/Head – the side project of Kim Gordon and avant-garde guitarist Bill Nace – have teamed up with Aaron Dilloway for a new collaborative album.

Operating as Body/Dilloway/Head, the trio will release their three-track self-titled debut album on November 19.

They’ve also shared a new song from the record called “Goin’ Down”, which you can listen to here.

The track marks the first new material from Body/Head since their 2018 second album, The Switch.

Gordon said in a statement (via Stereoboard): “One of the things I like most about playing improvised music and especially in Body/Head with Bill is the constantly exhilarating freedom and surprise about what is going to happen at any given moment.

“Making this record with Aaron Dilloway, who I have always admired so much, added in another layer of unknown and another way of giving up control. Aaron took our sounds/music as a source and had ‘his way with it’ so to speak, crushing whatever narrative that existed in order to enter into it and making something different than what we would have done as Body/Head.”

Gordon, who released her memoir, Girl In A Band, back in 2015, recently announced that she is co-editing a new book of essays about pioneering female artists, written by female writers.

This Woman’s Work: Essays On Music will be edited by the co-founding Sonic Youth member alongside former music journalist Sinéad Gibson, and is set to arrive in April 2022 via the publishing imprint White Rabbit. The book will feature contributions from Maggie Nelson, Ottessa Moshfegh, Margo Jefferson, Jenn Pelly, Juliana Huxtable and more.

According to its synopsis, the book is “for and about the women who kicked in doors, as pioneers of their craft or making politics central to their sound: those who offer a new way of thinking about the vast spectrum of women in music”.

Last year Gordon released No Icon, a “personally curated scrapbook” of writing, photographs, clippings, artworks and more.