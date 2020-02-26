Kim Gordon announces first ever solo headline tour

Kim Gordon has announced her first ever solo headline tour in support of No Home Record, Uncut’s No. 32 album of 2019.
The tour visits Manchester and Bristol in May, followed by an appearance at London’s All Points East festival. Peruse the full itinerary below:
8/3 – London, UK @ 6 Music Festival
22/5 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest
24/5 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
25/5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
27/5 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
28/5 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
29/5 – London, UK @ All Points East
31/5 – St. Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock Fest
2/6 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
3/6 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
4/6 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
6/6 – Aarhus, DE @ Northside Fest
8/6 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
9/6 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
11/6 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
17/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
19/7 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
21/7 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
23/7 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
24/7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
25/7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/9 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
13/9 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
15/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Tickets are available here.