Subscribe
News

Khruangbin announce 2022 UK and European tour dates

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 12)

By Tom Skinner
Khruangbin
Credit: Press

Trending Now

Khruangbin have announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can find all the details below.

The Texas trio will hit the road next spring in support of their third album Mordechai, which came out in June 2020. Tickets go on general sale here at 9am GMT this Friday (November 12).

Kicking off in Paris on April 4, the stint also includes headline performances in Zurich, Cologne, Berlin, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Khruangbin are scheduled to make their UK return on April 14 when they’ll play Alexandra Palace in London. Gigs will then follow at the O2 Academy in Glasgow (April 15) and the O2 Apollo in Manchester (April 16).

Khruangbin‘s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

April
14 – Alexandra Palace, London
15 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
16 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More