Country music star Kenny Rogers has died, aged 81.

According to a statement, he “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

In a career spanning more than six decades, Rogers released 39 albums and 80 singles, more than 20 of which reached No. 1 on the American country music charts. Two of them also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: “Lady” and “Islands In The Stream”, his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton.

He also won six Country Music Association awards and three Grammys.

The statement said that Rogers’ family are planning “a small private service at this time out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”