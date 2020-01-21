Subscribe
Kendrick Lamar unveiled as latest BST Hyde Park headliner

Supported by James Blake and Brittany Howard

Sam Richards
Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Kendrick Lamar has been unveiled as the latest headliner for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

He’ll play the London park on Sunday July 5 supported by James Blake and Brittany Howard, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets start at £65 plus booking fee and go on general sale on Friday (January 24) at 10am from here. An American Express pre-sale is open now, more details here.

Last week it was reported that Lamar has completed his follow-up to 2017’s Damn, and that the rapper is “pulling in more rock sounds this time”.

