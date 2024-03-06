Kamasi Washington announces new album, Fearless Movement

LA jazz titan Kamasi Washington has announced that his new album Fearless Movement will be released by Young on May 3.

Watch a video for the track “Prologue” below:

Fearless Movement features contributions from the likes of André 3000, George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, DJ Battlecat and more, including Washington’s own daughter.

peruse the tracklisting below:

Lesanu Asha The First (featuring Thundercat, Taj Austin, Ras Austin) Computer Love (featuring Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat, Brandon Coleman) The Visionary (featuring Terrace Martin) Get Lit (featuring George Clinton, D Smoke) Dream State (featuring André 3000) Together (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid) The Garden Path Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance) Road to Self (KO) Lines in the Sand Prologue