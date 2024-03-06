Kamasi Washington announces new album, Fearless Movement

LA jazz titan Kamasi Washington has announced that his new album Fearless Movement will be released by Young on May 3.
Watch a video for the track “Prologue” below:
Fearless Movement features contributions from the likes of André 3000, George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, DJ Battlecat and more, including Washington’s own daughter.
Pre-order the album here and peruse the tracklisting below:
- Lesanu
- Asha The First (featuring Thundercat, Taj Austin, Ras Austin)
- Computer Love (featuring Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat, Brandon Coleman)
- The Visionary (featuring Terrace Martin)
- Get Lit (featuring George Clinton, D Smoke)
- Dream State (featuring André 3000)
- Together (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid)
- The Garden Path
- Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance)
- Road to Self (KO)
- Lines in the Sand
- Prologue
