Kacey Musgraves announces 2022 North American tour dates

Kacey Musgraves has announced a string of North American tour dates for 2022 in support of her forthcoming album star-crossed.

ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Uncut

The musician will make her return with the follow-up to Golden Hour next week (September 10).

Next January, Musgraves will then hit the road in the US and Canada, kicking off the tour in St Paul, Minnesota on January 19 and continuing on to a final show in Los Angeles on February 20. She will be supported by King Princess and MUNA across all dates.

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour will go on sale soon – you can register for pre-sale access here now. Kacey Musgraves will play:

January 2022

19 – St Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

20 – Chicago, IL, United Center

21 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

23 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

26 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

February 2022

3 – Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

5 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

11 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

14 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

16 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

19 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

20 – Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

Last week (August 23), Musgraves announced the release of her new album star-crossed and an accompanying film of the same name. The record will be “structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts” and “tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing”, according to a press release.

She also shared the title track from the record on the same day and followed it up on Friday (August 27) with new single “justified”. The video for the track saw the musician take a road trip as she sang about how “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line”.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Musgraves previewed two new songs during an appearance on the podcast A Slight Change Of Plans. During the episode, she sang verses from the unreleased tracks “angel” and “camera roll”.