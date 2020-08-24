Justin Townes Earle dies aged 38

Justin Townes Earle has died aged 38.

A statement alongside a picture of Earle was posted to the musician’s official Facebook page early on August 24. It reads: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The post also shared lyrics from Earle’s 2014 track, “Looking For A Place To Land”: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”.

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many… Posted by Justin Townes Earle on Sunday, August 23, 2020

The American songwriter, and son of Steve Earle, had released nine albums during his career, with the latest – The Saint Of Lost Causes – released in May 2019.

Earle’s cause of death is not known to the public at the time of writing.

On social media, tributes to Earle were shared by his contemporaries and fans, including Stephen King, Margo Price, Robyn Hitchcock, Jason Isbell, Courtney Marie Andrews and Drive-By Truckers.

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020

sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle… he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2020

Had a lot of good times and made a lot of good music with JTE. So sad for his family tonight. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 24, 2020

Good night, Justin Townes Earle. I opened for you once in Portland and then watched your whole show side stage, totally amazed. You were real. — Hiss Golden Messenger (@hissgldnmssr) August 24, 2020

Some of my best memories of Justin Townes Earle 1) upon finishing our first tour out with him in 2009, standing outside Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX saying our goodbyes, Justin hands me $400 (apart from our payout) and says "$100 for each of ya, I know it's hard out there" — Samantha Crain (@sjcrain) August 24, 2020

How terrible that the great Justin Townes Earle has died – what a merciless place America has become, that yet another finely-tuned talent has left this world altogether. — Robyn Hitchcock (@RobynHitchcock) August 24, 2020

Rest In Peace, Justin Townes Earle. Only played a handful of shows with him, but his performances were always so inspiring. 💔 — Courtney Marie Andrews (@courtneymamusic) August 24, 2020

We’re heartbroken to hear of Justin’s passing. He was a sweetheart. I have fond memories of fun evenings in Portland, Denver and especially a blast in Toronto. Loved his wry sense of humor. RIP. Sad condolences to his many loved ones. — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) August 24, 2020