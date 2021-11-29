Listen to the Licorice Pizza soundtrack featuring new Jonny Greenwood song

Jonny Greenwood has contributed a new track called “Licorice Pizza” to the forthcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film of the same name. Listen below.

The Radiohead guitarist – who’s scored several of Anderson’s movies, including There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice – appears on the original soundtrack to the Alana Haim-starring coming-of-age drama, which is set in the 1970s.

Reflecting that era, the newly released Licorice Pizza soundtrack features “Life On Mars?” by David Bowie, “Let Me Roll It” by Paul McCartney and Wings, “Peace Frog” by The Doors, and “If You Could Read My Mind” by Gordon Lightfoot.

Elsewhere are the likes of Nina Simone, Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry and Clarence Carter.

Licorice Pizza is released nationwide in the US on December 25 and in the UK on January 7.