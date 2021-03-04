John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band gets eight-disc super deluxe box set

Yoko Ono Lennon and Capitol/UMe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band with a massive reissue project, released on April 16.

An eight-disc super deluxe box set includes 159 tracks — 87 of which have never been released — spread across six CDs and two Blu-ray discs, consisting of unreleased demos, rehearsals, outtakes, jams and studio conversations as well as a 132 page book, poster and postcards. Other configurations include a 1CD, an expanded 2CD or 2LP version and digital formats.

You can pre-order by clicking here.

Here’s the tracklistings for the various configurations.

SUPER DELUXE EDITION

DELUXE 2 BLU-RAY TRACK LISTING

THE ULTIMATE MIXES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance

Cold Turkey

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES

Mother/Take 61

Hold On/Take 2

I Found Out/Take 1

Working Class Hero/Take 1

Isolation/Take 23

Remember/Rehearsal 1

Love/Take 6

Well Well Well/Take 2

Look At Me/Take 2

God/Take 27

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

Cold Turkey/Take 1

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

THE ELEMENTS MIXES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance

Cold Turkey

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

THE DEMOS

Mother (Home Demo)

Hold On (Studio Demo)

I Found Out (Home Demo)

Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)

Isolation (Studio Demo)

Remember (Studio Demo)

Love (Home Demo)

Well Well Well (Home Demo)

Look At Me (Home Demo)

God (Home Demo)

My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)

Give Peace A Chance (Home Demo)*

Cold Turkey (Home Demo)*

Instant Karma! (Studio Demo)*

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES

Mother/Take 64

Hold On/Take 32

I Found Out/Take 3 Extended

Working Class Hero/Take 9

Isolation/Take 29

Remember/Take 13

Love/Take 37

Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended

Look At Me/Take 9

God/Take 42

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1

Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended

Cold Turkey/Take 2

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

THE RAW STUDIO MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES

Mother/Take 91

Hold On/Take 18*

I Found Out/Take 7

Working Class Hero/Take 10*

Isolation/Take 1*

Remember/Take 1*

Love/Take 9*

Well Well Well/Take 5*

Look At Me/Take 3*

God/Take 1

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2*

Give Peace A Chance/Take 4*

Cold Turkey/Take 2*

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5*

THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance*

Cold Turkey*

Instant Karma (We All Shine On)*

THE JAMS/LIVE AND IMPROVISED

Johnny B. Goode

Ain’t That A Shame

Hold On (1)

Hold On (2)

Glad All Over

Be Faithful To Me

Send Me Some Lovin’

Get Back

Lost John (1)

Goodnight Irene

You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody)

I Don’t Want To Be To be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1)

It’ll Be Me

Honey Don’t

Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You)

Matchbox

I’ve Got A Feeling

Mystery Train

You’re So Square

I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2)

Lost John (2)

Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)

YOKO ONO/PLASTIC ONO BAND – THE LIVE SESSIONS

Why*

Why Not*

Greenfield Morning I Pushed An Empty Carriage All Over The City*

Touch Me*

Paper Shoes*

Life*

Omae No Okaa Wa*

I Lost Myself Somewhere In The Sky*

Remember Love*

Don’t Worry Kyoko*

Who Has Seen The Wind*

*BLU-RAY DISCS ONLY

DELUXE 6CD TRACK LISTING

CD1: THE ULTIMATE MIXES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance

Cold Turkey

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

CD2: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES

Mother/Take 61

Hold On/Take 2

I Found Out/Take 1

Working Class Hero/Take 1

Isolation/Take 23

Remember/Rehearsal 1

Love/Take 6

Well Well Well/Take 2

Look At Me/Take 2

God/Take 27

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

Cold Turkey/Take 1

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5

CD3: THE ELEMENTS MIXES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance

Cold Turkey

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

CD4: THE RAW STUDIO MIXES

Mother/Take 64

Hold On/Take 32

I Found Out/Take 3 Extended

Working Class Hero/Take 9

Isolation/Take 29

Remember/Take 13

Love/Take 37

Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended

Look At Me/Take 9

God/Take 42

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1

Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended

Cold Turkey/Take 2

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10

Mother/Take 91

I Found Out/Take 7

God/Take 1

CD5: THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

CD6: THE JAMS & THE DEMOS

Johnny B. Goode (Jam)

Ain’t That A Shame (Jam)

Hold On (1) (Jam)

Hold On (2) (Jam)

Glad All Over (Jam)

Be Faithful To Me (Jam)

Send Me Some Lovin’ (Jam)

Get Back (Jam)

Lost John (1) (Jam)

Goodnight Irene (Jam)

You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody) (Jam)

I Don’t Want To A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1) (Jam)

It’ll Be Me (Jam)

Honey Don’t (Jam)

Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You) (Jam)

Matchbox (Jam)

I’ve Got A Feeling (Jam)

Mystery Train (Jam)

You’re So Square (Jam)

I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2) (Jam)

Lost John (2) (Jam)

Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow) (Jam)

Mother (Home Demo)

Hold On (Studio Demo)

I Found Out (Home Demo)

Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)

Isolation (Studio Demo)

Remember (Studio Demo)

Love (Home Demo)

Well Well Well (Home Demo)

Look At Me (Home Demo)

God (Home Demo)

My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)

2 x LP

SIDE A: THE ULTIMATE MIXES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

SIDE B: THE ULTIMATE MIXES

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

SIDE C: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/OUT-TAKES

Mother/Take 61

Hold On/Take 2

I Found Out/Take 1

Working Class Hero/Take 1

Isolation/Take 23

SIDE D: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/OUT-TAKES

Remember/Rehearsal 1

Love/Take 8

Well Well Well/Take 2

Look At Me/Take 2

God/Take 27

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

2 CD

CD1

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/ALBUM + SINGLES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance

Cold Turkey

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

CD2

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/OUT-TAKES/ALBUM + SINGLES

Mother/Take 61

Hold On/Take 2

I Found Out/Take 1

Working Class Hero/Take 1

Isolation/Take 23

Remember/Rehearsal 1

Love/Take 8

Well Well Well/Take 2

Look At Me/Take 2

God/Take 27

My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2

Give Peace A Chance/Take 2

Cold Turkey Take 1

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 1

1CD

THE ULTIMATE MIXES/ALBUM + SINGLES

Mother

Hold On

I Found Out

Working Class Hero

Isolation

Remember

Love

Well Well Well

Look At Me

God

My Mummy’s Dead

Give Peace A Chance

Cold Turkey

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)