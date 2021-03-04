John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band gets eight-disc super deluxe box set

Yoko Ono Lennon and Capitol/UMe will celebrate the 50th anniversary of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band with a massive reissue project, released on April 16.
An eight-disc super deluxe box set includes 159 tracks — 87 of which have never been released — spread across six CDs and two Blu-ray discs, consisting of unreleased demos, rehearsals, outtakes, jams and studio conversations as well as a 132 page book, poster and postcards. Other configurations include a 1CD, an expanded 2CD or 2LP version and digital formats.
Here’s the tracklistings for the various configurations.
SUPER DELUXE EDITION
DELUXE 2 BLU-RAY TRACK LISTING
THE ULTIMATE MIXES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance
Cold Turkey
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES
Mother/Take 61
Hold On/Take 2
I Found Out/Take 1
Working Class Hero/Take 1
Isolation/Take 23
Remember/Rehearsal 1
Love/Take 6
Well Well Well/Take 2
Look At Me/Take 2
God/Take 27
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2
Give Peace A Chance/Take 2
Cold Turkey/Take 1
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5
THE ELEMENTS MIXES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance
Cold Turkey
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
THE DEMOS
Mother (Home Demo)
Hold On (Studio Demo)
I Found Out (Home Demo)
Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)
Isolation (Studio Demo)
Remember (Studio Demo)
Love (Home Demo)
Well Well Well (Home Demo)
Look At Me (Home Demo)
God (Home Demo)
My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)
Give Peace A Chance (Home Demo)*
Cold Turkey (Home Demo)*
Instant Karma! (Studio Demo)*
THE RAW STUDIO MIXES
Mother/Take 64
Hold On/Take 32
I Found Out/Take 3 Extended
Working Class Hero/Take 9
Isolation/Take 29
Remember/Take 13
Love/Take 37
Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended
Look At Me/Take 9
God/Take 42
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1
Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended
Cold Turkey/Take 2
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10
THE RAW STUDIO MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES
Mother/Take 91
Hold On/Take 18*
I Found Out/Take 7
Working Class Hero/Take 10*
Isolation/Take 1*
Remember/Take 1*
Love/Take 9*
Well Well Well/Take 5*
Look At Me/Take 3*
God/Take 1
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2*
Give Peace A Chance/Take 4*
Cold Turkey/Take 2*
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5*
THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance*
Cold Turkey*
Instant Karma (We All Shine On)*
THE JAMS/LIVE AND IMPROVISED
Johnny B. Goode
Ain’t That A Shame
Hold On (1)
Hold On (2)
Glad All Over
Be Faithful To Me
Send Me Some Lovin’
Get Back
Lost John (1)
Goodnight Irene
You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody)
I Don’t Want To Be To be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1)
It’ll Be Me
Honey Don’t
Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You)
Matchbox
I’ve Got A Feeling
Mystery Train
You’re So Square
I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2)
Lost John (2)
Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow)
YOKO ONO/PLASTIC ONO BAND – THE LIVE SESSIONS
Why*
Why Not*
Greenfield Morning I Pushed An Empty Carriage All Over The City*
Touch Me*
Paper Shoes*
Life*
Omae No Okaa Wa*
I Lost Myself Somewhere In The Sky*
Remember Love*
Don’t Worry Kyoko*
Who Has Seen The Wind*
*BLU-RAY DISCS ONLY
DELUXE 6CD TRACK LISTING
CD1: THE ULTIMATE MIXES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance
Cold Turkey
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
CD2: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/THE OUT-TAKES
Mother/Take 61
Hold On/Take 2
I Found Out/Take 1
Working Class Hero/Take 1
Isolation/Take 23
Remember/Rehearsal 1
Love/Take 6
Well Well Well/Take 2
Look At Me/Take 2
God/Take 27
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2
Give Peace A Chance/Take 2
Cold Turkey/Take 1
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 5
CD3: THE ELEMENTS MIXES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance
Cold Turkey
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
CD4: THE RAW STUDIO MIXES
Mother/Take 64
Hold On/Take 32
I Found Out/Take 3 Extended
Working Class Hero/Take 9
Isolation/Take 29
Remember/Take 13
Love/Take 37
Well Well Well/Take 4 Extended
Look At Me/Take 9
God/Take 42
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 1
Give Peace A Chance/Take 4 Extended
Cold Turkey/Take 2
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 10
Mother/Take 91
I Found Out/Take 7
God/Take 1
CD5: THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
CD6: THE JAMS & THE DEMOS
Johnny B. Goode (Jam)
Ain’t That A Shame (Jam)
Hold On (1) (Jam)
Hold On (2) (Jam)
Glad All Over (Jam)
Be Faithful To Me (Jam)
Send Me Some Lovin’ (Jam)
Get Back (Jam)
Lost John (1) (Jam)
Goodnight Irene (Jam)
You’ll Never Walk Alone (Parody) (Jam)
I Don’t Want To A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (1) (Jam)
It’ll Be Me (Jam)
Honey Don’t (Jam)
Elvis Parody (Don’t Be Cruel/Hound Dog/When I’m Over You) (Jam)
Matchbox (Jam)
I’ve Got A Feeling (Jam)
Mystery Train (Jam)
You’re So Square (Jam)
I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die (2) (Jam)
Lost John (2) (Jam)
Don’t Worry Kyoko (Mummy’s Only Looking For A Hand In The Snow) (Jam)
Mother (Home Demo)
Hold On (Studio Demo)
I Found Out (Home Demo)
Working Class Hero (Studio Demo)
Isolation (Studio Demo)
Remember (Studio Demo)
Love (Home Demo)
Well Well Well (Home Demo)
Look At Me (Home Demo)
God (Home Demo)
My Mummy’s Dead (Home Demo)
2 x LP
SIDE A: THE ULTIMATE MIXES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
SIDE B: THE ULTIMATE MIXES
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
SIDE C: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/OUT-TAKES
Mother/Take 61
Hold On/Take 2
I Found Out/Take 1
Working Class Hero/Take 1
Isolation/Take 23
SIDE D: THE ULTIMATE MIXES/OUT-TAKES
Remember/Rehearsal 1
Love/Take 8
Well Well Well/Take 2
Look At Me/Take 2
God/Take 27
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2
2 CD
CD1
THE ULTIMATE MIXES/ALBUM + SINGLES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance
Cold Turkey
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
CD2
THE ULTIMATE MIXES/OUT-TAKES/ALBUM + SINGLES
Mother/Take 61
Hold On/Take 2
I Found Out/Take 1
Working Class Hero/Take 1
Isolation/Take 23
Remember/Rehearsal 1
Love/Take 8
Well Well Well/Take 2
Look At Me/Take 2
God/Take 27
My Mummy’s Dead/Take 2
Give Peace A Chance/Take 2
Cold Turkey Take 1
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)/Take 1
1CD
THE ULTIMATE MIXES/ALBUM + SINGLES
Mother
Hold On
I Found Out
Working Class Hero
Isolation
Remember
Love
Well Well Well
Look At Me
God
My Mummy’s Dead
Give Peace A Chance
Cold Turkey
Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)