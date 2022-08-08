John Cale returns with new single, “Night Crawling”

John Cale has released a new single, “Night Crawling“.

The song is his first new music since 2020’s single, “Lazy Day”, and his collaboration with Kelly Lee Owens on “Corner Of My Sky”.

Evoking the spirit of mid-’70s New York, the song recalling times when Cale and David Bowie would traverse the city at night.

You can watch the video for “Night Crawling” below:

Says Cale, “There was this period around mid-late 70s when David and I would run into each other in NY. There was plenty of talk about getting some work done but of course we’d end up running the streets, sometimes until we couldn’t keep a thought in our heads, let alone actually get a song together! One night we managed to meet up for a benefit concert where I taught him a viola part so we could perform together. When I wrote ‘Night Crawling,’ it was a reflective moment of particular times. That kind of NYC that held art in its grip, strong enough to keep it safe and dangerous enough to keep it interesting. I always figured we’d have another go at the two of us recording together, this time without the interference of being perpetually off our heads! The thing about creating music is the ability to divine a thought or feeling even when reality says it’s a logical impossibility.”

Meanwhile, Cale tours the UK in October/November. You can see him at:

Sun 23rd Oct – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Mon 24th Oct – Barbican, York

Fri 28th Oct – Llais Festival, Cardiff *

Mon 31st Oct – Playhouse Whitley Bay, Whitley Bay

Thu 3rd Nov – Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham

Mon 7th Nov – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea

Wed 9th Nov – The London Palladium, London

Thun 10th Nov – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Fri 11th Nov – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

* = John Cale + special guests, 80th Birthday Celebration