Joanna Newsom makes her live return with intimate US tour

Eight autumn shows are her first since 2016

Joanna Newsom has announced a short run of intimate US shows for the autumn. The Strings/Keys Incident tour will feature “rare and intimate performances by Joanna alone: solo voice, harp and piano.”

It will be the first time Newsom has toured in three years, suggesting that a follow-up to 2015’s Divers album is imminent. Peruse the tourdates below:

September

7 Philadelphia Kimmel Center

10 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

11 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

12 New York El Teatro at El Museo del Barrio

October

7 Chicago Thalia Hall

8 Chicago Thalia Hall

9 Chicago Thalia Hall

13 Milwaukee Irish Cultural and Heritage Center

