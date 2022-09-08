Jimi Hendrix: new live album and book due to mark his 80th birthday

A number of releases are planned to celebrate what would have been Jimi Hendrix‘ 80th birthday on November 27.

First, a live album, Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will arrive on November 18 on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms through Experience Hendrix L.L.C. in partnership with Sony’s Legacy Recordings.

ORDER NOW: Joni Mitchell is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

You can hear an advance track from the album “I Don’t Live Today” below:

Advertisement

The concert – featuring Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding – has never before been released in its entirety. This release has been remixed by longtime Hendrix producer/engineer Eddie Kramer.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 tracklist:

Intro

Tax Free

Foxey Lady

Red House

Spanish Castle Magic

Star Spangled Banner

Purple Haze

I Don’t Live Today

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Sunshine of Your Love

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Meanwhile, also coming out during the month of Hendrix’s 80th birthday is a new book, JIMI, which you can pre-order here.

Due for publication on November 15 by Chronicle Books imprint Chroma, JIMI has been assembled by Janie Hendrix and John McDermott. Highlights include lesser known and never-before-published photographs, personal memorabilia, and tributes from Paul McCartney, Ron Wood, Jeff Beck, Lenny Kravitz, Eric Clapton, Drake, Dave Grohl and more.