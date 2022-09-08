Jimi Hendrix: new live album and book due to mark his 80th birthday

A number of releases are planned to celebrate what would have been Jimi Hendrix‘ 80th birthday on November 27.
First, a live album, Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, will arrive on November 18 on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms through Experience Hendrix L.L.C. in partnership with Sony’s Legacy Recordings.
You can hear an advance track from the album “I Don’t Live Today” below:
The concert – featuring Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding – has never before been released in its entirety. This release has been remixed by longtime Hendrix producer/engineer Eddie Kramer.
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 tracklist:
Intro
Tax Free
Foxey Lady
Red House
Spanish Castle Magic
Star Spangled Banner
Purple Haze
I Don’t Live Today
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Sunshine of Your Love
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Meanwhile, also coming out during the month of Hendrix’s 80th birthday is a new book, JIMI, which you can pre-order here.
Due for publication on November 15 by Chronicle Books imprint Chroma, JIMI has been assembled by Janie Hendrix and John McDermott. Highlights include lesser known and never-before-published photographs, personal memorabilia, and tributes from Paul McCartney, Ron Wood, Jeff Beck, Lenny Kravitz, Eric Clapton, Drake, Dave Grohl and more.