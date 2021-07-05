Subscribe
News

Fans pay tribute to The Doors’ Jim Morrison on 50th anniversary of his death

Many made the pilgrimage to the late star's grave in Paris

By Will Richards
Jim Morrison death anniversary
Tributes adorn the grave of Jim Morrison at the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris. Credit: Getty Images.

Saturday (July 3) marked the 50th anniversary of the death of The Doors’ Jim Morrison, and fans have been paying tribute to the late star, both in person and online.

Morrison died on July 3, 1971, aged 27. He was found in the bathtub of a Paris apartment. At the time, Morrison and The Doors were mid-way through the recording process of their seventh album Other Voices.

To mark the occasion, many fans made the pilgrimage to Morrison’s grave at the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris on Saturday.

Speaking to The Guardian, Dutch resident and Doors fan Imelda Bogaard said: “I come here as often as I can, either for the anniversary or on 8 December for his birthday. The music brings so much happiness – and it also brings everyone together.”

Fans and stars of the entertainment world have also been paying tribute to the star online to mark the anniversary. See a range of tributes from fans in Paris and beyond below.

Earlier this year, the surviving members of The Doors released new graphic novel Morrison Hotel, part of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations for their fifth album of the same name.

Released in October 2020, a double CD/LP deluxe reissue of the acclaimed 1970 album contains the original record newly remastered by the band’s longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick. It also features over 60 minutes of unreleased studio outtakes.

“There are many takes, different arrangements, false starts, and insightful studio conversations between the band and producer Paul Rothchild who was in the control room. It’s like being a fly on the wall,” Botnick said of the reissue.

Originally published on NME
