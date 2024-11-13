The voice of the late Grateful Dead‘s frontman and guitarist Jerry Garcia has been recreated by AI, reports Billboard.

THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, CASSANDRA JENKINS AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE!

Advertisement

The Garcia estate has partnered with AI voice company ElevenLabs to bring his voice to its Iconic Listening Experience on the ElevenReader app.

Garcia’s voice model adds to a list of other artifically generated voices by the company, including Judy Garland, James Dean, Burt Reynolds and John Wayne.

Garcia’s voice has been used to read out audiobooks, e-books, articles, poetry, PDFs and more in 32 different languages on the app.

Advertisement

Additionally, Garcia’s voice model will also be used in various upcoming projects associated with the Jerry Garcia Foundation, which could include documentaries, audio art exhibits and more.

“My father was a pioneering artist, who embraced innovative audio and visual technologies,” Garcia’s daughter Keelin said.