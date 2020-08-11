Jeff Tweedy to share his songwriting tips in new book

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has announced a follow-up to his 2019 memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).

How To Write One Song – published by Dutton on October 13 – is billed as a “candid and fascinating primer on the artform he knows best, revealing both the behind-the-scenes process, and the joy he gets from making something new.”

Says Tweedy, “The feeling I get when I write – the sense that time is simultaneously expanding and disappearing – that I’m simultaneously more me and also free of me – is the main reason I wanted to put my thoughts on songwriting down in book form to share with everyone so inclined.”

Pre-order Jeff Tweedy’s How To Write One Song here.