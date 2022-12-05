Jeff Tweedy honours Christine McVie with acoustic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies”

Jeff Tweedy has paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s late singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, covering the band’s 1987 track “Little Lies” during a show in Michigan.

Tweedy performed at Three Oaks’ Acorn Theatre in Michigan last Friday (December 2), where his cover of “Little Lies” was the sixth song on his setlist. The track itself was co-written by McVie and her then-husband, Eddy Quintela, and first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 14th album, Tango In The Night.

Have a look at some footage of the cover, as well as the full setlist, below:

McVie died on Wednesday (November 30) at the age of 79. It isn’t yet known exactly how she passed, however in a statement, her family explained that it came “following a short illness”.

McVie was widely seen as one of Fleetwood Mac’s most integral members. She served three stints with the band – first from 1970 to 1996, then 1997 to 1998, and finally from 2014 until her death. In that time, she performed on 13 of the band’s 17 studio albums.

Other artists paying tribute to McVie have included bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, as well as Bill Clinton, Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Harry Styles, Keith Urban and many more.