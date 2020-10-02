Subscribe
Jason Isbell, St Vincent and Carlos Santana for virtual guitar show

Guitar.com Live takes place online this weekend

Credit: Jason Isbell by John Medina/Getty Images

FeaturesMichael Hann - 0

Idles on Ultra Mono: “It took a lot of screaming matches to get it right”

The punk heroes map their journey so far in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
AlbumMichael Bonner - 0

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Robin Pecknold's tide-like ruminations on ageing, loss and uncertain times
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to the Grateful Dead

Meeting your heroes can be disappointing. As you’ll read in our new Ultimate Music Guide, when Melody Maker’s Steve...
Read more

Jason Isbell, St Vincent and Carlos Santana are among the names set to appear at Guitar.com Live, the virtual guitar show taking place over the next three days (October 2-4).

Guitar.com Live will include artist performances, masterclasses, industry discussions, product launches and more, and is free for attendees.

Launching partners for the event include Taylor Guitars, PRS Guitars, Ernie Ball, Music Man and MONO, while other star names due to appear include Joe Bonamassa, John McLaughlin, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Idles.

The action begins at 6pm today (October 2) over at Guitar.com Live.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns Uncut]

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
