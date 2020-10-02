Jason Isbell, St Vincent and Carlos Santana for virtual guitar show

Jason Isbell, St Vincent and Carlos Santana are among the names set to appear at Guitar.com Live, the virtual guitar show taking place over the next three days (October 2-4).

Guitar.com Live will include artist performances, masterclasses, industry discussions, product launches and more, and is free for attendees.

Launching partners for the event include Taylor Guitars, PRS Guitars, Ernie Ball, Music Man and MONO, while other star names due to appear include Joe Bonamassa, John McLaughlin, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Idles.

Advertisement

The action begins at 6pm today (October 2) over at Guitar.com Live.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns Uncut]