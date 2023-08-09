Jamie Reid dies aged 76

The artist Jamie Reid has died aged 76.

According to The Guardian, his gallerist John Marchant confirmed his death alongside Reid’s family. In a statement he was described as an “artist, iconoclast, anarchist, punk, hippie, rebel and romantic. Jamie leaves behind a beloved daughter Rowan, a granddaughter Rose, and an enormous legacy.”

Arguably best known for his artwork for the Sex Pistols, Reid’s work helped define the punk aesthetic.

Advertisement

Paying tribute to Reid online, historian and author Jon Savage, who worked alongside Reid on the 1987 book, Jamie Reid & Jon Savage – Up They Rise: The Incomplete Works Of Jamie Reid, said: “RIP Jamie Reid, best known as the designer for the classic Sex Pistols era 1976-79.

“His ability to render complex ideas in eye catching visuals was their perfect accompaniment. He and I did a book together in 1987: it’s a good one.”

RIP Jamie Reid, best known as the designer for the classic Sex Pistols era 1976-79. His ability to render complex ideas in eye catching visuals was their perfect accompaniment. He and I did a book together in 1987: it’s a good one pic.twitter.com/lyRSYy9L8N — Jon Savage (@JonSavage1966) August 9, 2023

Advertisement

More recently, Reid collaborated with Shepard Fairey.