James Taylor announces new album of American standards

James Taylor has announced that his new album, American Standard, will be released by Fantasy Records on February 28.

It features 14 reworkings of American standards by the likes of Hoagy Carmichael, Billie Holiday and Rodgers & Hammerstein. Hear his version of Gene De Paul and Sammy Cahn’s “Teach Me Tonight” below:

“I’ve always had songs I grew up with that I remember really well, that were part of the family record collection – and I had a sense of how to approach, so it was a natural to put American Standard together,” explains Taylor. “I know most of these songs from the original cast recordings of the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals, including My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Showboat and others.”

He adds, “In terms of how they were performed and recorded before, we paid attention to the chords and melody, but we were interested in doing something new, and in bringing something new to it, we’ve reinterpreted the songs, that’s what makes it worth doing.”

Pre-order American Standard here and peruse the full tracklisting below.

1. My Blue Heaven (Walter Donaldson-George A. Whiting)

2. Moon River (Henry Mancini-Johnny Mercer)

3. Teach Me Tonight (Gene De Paul-Sammy Cahn)

4. As Easy As Rolling Off A Log (M.K. Jerome-Jack Scholl)

5. Almost Like Being In Love (Frederick Loewe-Alan Jay Lerner)

6. Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat (Frank Loesser)

7. The Nearness Of You (Hoagy Carmichael-Ned Washington)

8. You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)

9. God Bless The Child (Billie Holiday-Arthur Herzog Jr.)

10. Pennies From Heaven (Arthur Johnston-Johnny Burke)

11. My Heart Stood Still (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart)

12. Ol’ Man River (Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II)

13. It’s Only A Paper Moon (Harold Arlen-Yip Hardburg-Billy Rose)

14. The Surrey With The Fringe On Top (Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein II)