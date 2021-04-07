Iron & Wine to release album of lost early recordings

Iron & Wine will release Archive Series Volume No.5: Tallahassee Recordings via Sub Pop on May 7.

The album is a collection of recently unearthed recordings made by Sam Beam in the period 1998-9, three years before his official Iron & Wine debut, The Creek Drank The Cradle.

Its 11 songs were culled from a number of recordings that had been (mostly) forgotten by Beam himself but had been preserved by former roommate and one-time Iron & Wine member, EJ Holowicki. In addition to serving as both engineer and bassist, Holowicki also worked as archival producer in preparing the tracks for official release.

Listen to “Calm On The Valley” below and pre-order the album here: