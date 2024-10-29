Iggy Pop announces new live album from Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Iggy Pop has today announced that his Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 album will be released on January 24 via earMUSIC. The set was recorded at Stravinski Auditorium on July 6 this year, with Iggy performing songs from throughout his career (Stooges and solo) with a seven-piece band.

Watch a video for “Five Foot One” below:

“I give something extra every time I do Montreux Jazz,” says Iggy Pop. “In ’23 it was deep cuts like ‘Mass Production’, ‘Endless Sea’, ‘Five Foot One’ and a hell of a lot of sweat.”

The CD version of Live At Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 will come with a Blu-ray disc of the filmed performance. The album will also be released in 2xLP and digital formats. Check out the tracklisting below:

1.) Rune*

2.) Five Foot One

3.) T.V. Eye

4.) Modern Day Rip Off

5.) Raw Power

6.) Gimme Danger

7.) The Passenger

8.) Lust for Life

9.) Endless Sea

10.) Death Trip

11.) Sick of You

12.) I Wanna Be Your Dog

13.) Search and Destroy

14.) Mass Production

15.) Nightclubbing

16.) Down On The Street

17.) Loose

18.) Frenzy

*Blu-ray/download video only