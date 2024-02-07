IDLES, Slowdive, Lankum, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and more for End Of The Road Festival 2024

Join Uncut and friends in a field

End Of The Road Festival have announced the line-up for this year’s festival.

IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie “Prince” Billy are revealed as this year’s headliners.

Joining them at End Of The Road’s home in the Larmer Tree Gardens from August 29 – September 1 are Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, Ty Segall (acoustic), Mdou Moctar, The Lemon Twigs and many more.

This sounds like many of your favourite Uncut artists on one festival bill – so we’re absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road.

You can read Uncut’s ultimate End Of The Road round-up from last year’s festival here.

Meanwhile, here’s the line-up for this year’s festival:

Fever Ray

IDLES

Slowdive

Bonnie “Prince” Billy

John Talabot

Sleater-Kinney

Yo La Tengo

CASISDEAD

Lankum

Ty Segall

Cornelius

Baxter Dury

Mdou Moctar

Jockstrap

Nation Of Language

CMAT

Camera Obscura

The Lemon Twigs

Bill Ryder-Jones

Sprints

Snõõper

Militarie Gun

Jalen Ngonda

Lip Critic

Florence Adooni

Ichiko Aoba

Mary Lattimore

Cerys Hafana

Blue Lake