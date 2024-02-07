IDLES, Slowdive, Lankum, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and more for End Of The Road Festival 2024

Join Uncut and friends in a field
End Of The Road Festival have announced the line-up for this year’s festival.
IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie “Prince” Billy are revealed as this year’s headliners.
Joining them at End Of The Road’s home in the Larmer Tree Gardens from August 29 – September 1 are Yo La Tengo, Sleater-Kinney, Lankum, Baxter Dury, Jockstrap, Ty Segall (acoustic), Mdou Moctar, The Lemon Twigs and many more.
This sounds like many of your favourite Uncut artists on one festival bill – so we’re absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road.
Meanwhile, here’s the line-up for this year’s festival:
Fever Ray
IDLES
Slowdive
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
John Talabot
Sleater-Kinney
Yo La Tengo
CASISDEAD
Lankum
Ty Segall
Cornelius
Baxter Dury
Mdou Moctar
Jockstrap
Nation Of Language
CMAT
Camera Obscura
The Lemon Twigs
Bill Ryder-Jones
Sprints
Snõõper
Militarie Gun
Jalen Ngonda
Lip Critic
Florence Adooni
Ichiko Aoba
Mary Lattimore
Cerys Hafana
Blue Lake