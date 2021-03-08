Hiss Golden Messenger announce new album, Quietly Blowing It

Hiss Golden Messenger will release new album Quietly Blowing It via Merge Records on June 25.

Watch a video for the track “If It Comes In The Morning” below:

“‘If It Comes In The Morning’ was a song that was written in the spring and early summer of 2020,” says Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor. “The country was on fire, and I kept thinking to myself, ‘What comes next?’ Initially, I didn’t know how much hope to include in the song — I wasn’t feeling particularly hopeful myself in that moment — but I felt that it was important to remember that whatever happened, most of us were going to be fortunate enough to be given another day in which to enact what I feel are the most important and fundamental parts of being alive: joy, love, peace, the willingness to keep moving forward whether the cards fall in our favor or not. And in remembering, at least, that these feelings exist, I suppose it became a song of hope.

“The Staple Singers and Curtis Mayfield were very good at writing these kinds of songs, and I suppose I was looking to their music as inspiration for ‘If It Comes In The Morning.’ When I got stumped on a verse, I called my friend Anaïs Mitchell, and she got me straightened out. I’m very thankful for her help.”

Quietly Blowing It also features Griffin and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow, Nashville guitar great Buddy Miller and Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman.

You can pre-order Quietly Blowing It here on CD, LP and metallic blue Peak Vinyl (which also includes an exclusive Hiss Golden Messenger newsprint poster).