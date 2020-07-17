Subscribe
Hear Yo La Tengo’s lockdown EP, We Have Amnesia Sometimes

The band will also play two ticketed livestreams this weekend

Sam Richards
Credit: James McNew

Yo La Tengo have today released an EP of instrumental tracks created in lockdown, called We Have Amnesia Sometimes.

Explains the band’s Ira Kaplan: “In late April, with the outside world weighing on everybody, we determined that the three of us could assemble in Hoboken without disobeying the rules laid out by Governor Murphy, and resumed – ‘practicing’ hardly describes it, because we’ve done no practicing per se, and anyway what would we be practicing for – playing. James set up one microphone in the middle of the room in case we stumbled on something useful for the future. Instead we decided to release some of the things we did right now.”

Listen to We Have Amnesia Sometimes below and order the vinyl via Bandcamp here.

This weekend, Yo La Tengo will reconvene at their rehearsal space for two livestreamed concerts – on Saturday (July 18) at 2am BST and Sunday (July 19) at 6pm BST.

The sets will be unique 30-45 minute performances of music generated in the “formless” style of the Amnesia recordings. Tickets are available to purchase here, with proceeds benefitting the Brennan Center for Justice.

