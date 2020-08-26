Hear Yo La Tengo cover The Byrds’ “Wasn’t Born To Follow”

Yo La Tengo have announced details of a new EP, Sleepless Night.

Released on October 9 by Matador Records, this six-song EP features a new song, “Bleeding”, plus covers of songs by The Byrds, The Delmore Brothers, Bob Dylan, Ronnie Lane and The Flying Machine. You can hear the band’s cover of The Byrds’ “Wasn’t Born To Follow” below.

The songs on Sleepless Night were originally released as one side of an LP included within a limited-edition catalogue for Yoshitomo Nara’s Los Angeles County Museum of Art exhibition. The artist worked in collaboration with Yo La Tengo to choose the EP’s songs. The new edition of the EP features cover art by Nara.