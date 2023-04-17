Hear William The Conqueror’s new track, “Somebody Else”

William The Conqueror have released a new track, “Somebody Else”. It’s the first fruits of their new album, Excuse Me While I Vanish through Chrysalis Records on July 28.

You can hear “Somebody Else” below.

Excuse Me While I Vanish is the follow-up to 2021’s Maverick Thinker. It will be available on multiple vinyl formats, CD and streaming platforms. Click here to pre-order a copy.

Meanwhile, William the Conqueror play live during May and June. You can catch them here:

MAY

Thu 11 – The Great Escape – Brighton, UK

Fri 12 – Tunes in the Dunes Festival – Perranporth, UK

Fri 26 – Bearded Theory Festival – Catton Hall, UK

JUNE

Tue 20 – Live Music Hall – Cologne, Germany *

Wed 21- Huxley’s – Berlin, Germany *

Fri 23 – Arena – Vienna, Austria *

Sun 25 – Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany *

Mon 26 – Kaufleuten – Zurich, Switzerland *

Wed 28 – Cabaret Sauvage – Paris, France *

*with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats