Hear unreleased 1973 Rolling Stones song, “Criss Cross”

From the upcoming reissue of Goats Head Soup

Sam Richards

The Rolling Stones will reissue their 1973 album Goats Head Soup in multiple configurations on September 4.

The box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions will all feature ten bonus tracks, which include alternate versions, outtakes and three previously unheard tracks. Watch a video for one of those, “Criss Cross”, below:

The other previously unheard tracks are “Scarlet” – featuring guitar by Jimmy Page and bass by Rick Grech of Blind Faith – and “All The Rage”.

The box set editions of Goats Head Soup will also include Brussels Affair, the 15-track live album recorded in Belgium on the band’s autumn 1973 tour. This album was previously available only in the Rolling Stones’ “official bootleg” series of live recordings in 2012.

Goats Head Soup will be available as a single CD, double CD with bonus tracks, single LP, double LP, limited transparent vinyl, cassette, 4xCD box set and 4xLP box set. Check out the tracklisting for the 4xLP box set below and pre-order here.

2020 Stereo Mix

SIDE A

1. Dancing With Mr D
2. 100 Years Ago
3. Coming Down Again
4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
5. Angie

SIDE B

6. Silver Train
7. Hide Your Love
8. Winter
9. Can You Hear The Music
10. Star Star

Rarities & Alternative Mixes

SIDE C

1. Scarlet
2. All The Rage
3. Criss Cross
4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)
5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

SIDE D

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)
7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)
8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)
9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)
10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

Brussels Affair – Live 1973

SIDE E

1. Brown Sugar
2. Gimme Shelter
3. Happy
4. Tumbling Dice

SIDE F

5. Star Star
6. Dancing With Mr D
7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
8. Angie

SIDE G

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
10. Midnight Rambler

SIDE H

11. Honky Tonk Women
12. All Down The Line
13. Rip This Joint
14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
15. Street Fighting Man

