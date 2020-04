Ty Segall has released an album of Harry Nilsson covers called Segall Smeagol.

“I wanted to cover Nilsson Schmilsson for years,” he writes, “so I used the opportunity of being at home to cover my favorite cuts from the record. So here it is free on Bandcamp – Segall Smeagol LOVE TO EVERYONE”

Listen below:

Segall Smeagol by Ty Segall