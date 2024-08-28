Subscribe
Hear two new Smile tracks, “Foreign Spies” and “Zero Sum”

They're from a new album, Cutouts

By Michael Bonner
Credit: ShinKatan x Weirdcore

The Smile have announced the details of a new album titled Cutouts, set for release on October 4 via XL Recordings.

Two new tracks off the record are released today “Foreign Spies” and “Zero Sum” with a video or “Zero Sum” directed by audiovisual artist Weirdcore.

Cutouts is the band’s third studio album following A Light For Attracting Attention in 2022 and Wall Of Eyes, released in January this year.

You can pre-order Cutouts here. It’s available on standard black vinyl, CD, Limited Edition white vinyl at Indie Retail, Limited Edition purple cassette available from W.A.S.T.E.

Tracklisting for Cutouts is:

Foreign Spies
Instant Psalm
Zero Sum
Colours Fly
Eyes & Mouth
Don’t Get Me Started
Tiptoe
The Slip
UGcgWGFkcWE=
Bodies Laughing

