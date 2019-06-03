Hear two new Bon Iver songs, “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like)”

Featuring Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney and more

Following last night’s headline show at All Points East, Bon Iver have released two new songs.

Hear “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like)” below:

Both tracks are credited to several writers alongside Bon Iver mainman Justin Vernon, including regular collaborators Brad Cook and BJ Burton. “U (Man Like)” features contributions from, among others, Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and Brooklyn Youth Chorus with Bryce Dessner. Read more about the various musicians involved here.

Says Vernon, “This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are.”

