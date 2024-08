To mark the 25th anniversary of his album Mule Variations, Tom Waits has shared a previously unheard version of “Get Behind The Mule“. You can hear it below.

This stripped-down rendition finds Waits’ accompanied only by a Wurlitzer.

Released in 1999, Mule Variations was also the first album on ANTI- Records, which was formed specifically to release Mule Variations.